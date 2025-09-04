WASA directed to keep dewatering sets operational for uninterrupted sewerage operations

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the WASA staff to keep dewatering sets in operational condition to ensure uninterrupted sewerage operation.

He visited Ghousia Chowk Pulley on Millat Road and inspected measures taken after settlement of main trunk sewerage line.

He said that quality drainage service is top priority of WASA. Hence, the WASA officials should keep dewatering sets operational at various points to ensure uninterrupted sewerage operations especially on Millat Road and its adjoining areas. He said that desilting of temporarily installed trunk sewer line on Millat Road must continue without delay and operations staff already assigned duties should carry out the task dedicatedly.

He noted that main trunk sewer line near Mandi Road on Millat Road had settled which led to permanent closure of affected portion to protect nearby residential buildings from damage. As a result, the areas including Green Town, New Green Town, Gol Chowk, Bagh Mohallah, Ghousia Abad, Matto Pur and Johar Colony’s A, B and C Blocks faced sewerage difficulties.

He said that additional dewatering sets were installed to cope with the situation. He said that one dewatering set was installed at Johar Colony Tanki and two at Ghousia Chowk Pulley whereas desilting work on the temporary sewer line along Millat Road has been initiated to provide further relief to the residents.

Director Operations Makhdoom Babar and Deputy Director Operations Imran Tufail Bhatti were also present on the spot and they assured full compliance with the instructions of MD WASA.