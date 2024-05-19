WASA defaulters given last chance till May 31 to clear arrears

RAWALPINDI, May 19 (APP):Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of the Managing Director (MD) Saleem Ashraf has given a last chance to the defaulters till May 31 to clear their arrears.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate operation against WASA defaulters.

The MD warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 recovery from the defaulters.

The spokesman informed that MD WASA on the directives of Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, had directed the officials to speed up the ongoing campaign against WASA defaulters.

He said,WASA is a self-sustaining institution and the agency meet all expenses from its own resources, so the officials had been warned that no shortcoming in revenue recovery would be tolerated.

The MD had given a special ultimatum to the WASA officers for 100 percent recovery of the arrears from all the defaulters. The Revenue Director and Deputy Directors were ordered to immediately disconnect the connections of the defaulters.

The Senior Special Magistrate had submitted a report that arrest warrants were issued against four defaulters for non-payment of the arrears.

He said that after the deadline of May 31 for payment of the arrears, late fees and installments of the WASA bills would be banned and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken including property seizure, arrest of the defaulters and disconnection of water and sewage lines.

The spokesman asked the citizens to pay their outstanding bills in time to avert legal action, adding, the crackdown would continue till 100 percent recovery from the defaulters.