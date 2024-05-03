WASA cuts off water supply, sewerage connection of 18 colonies

FAISALABAD, May 03 (APP):The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Friday cut off water supply and sewerage connection of 18 defaulting residential colonies and gave a deadline for two day to 30 others for payment of pending dues.

According to official sources, on the instructions of Managing Director Amir Aziz, the teams have identified 52 default residential colonies of which connections of 18 have been severed. The developers of 30 colonies have been directed to clear their dues within two days, otherwise their connection will also be disconnected. However, the owners of 4 other colonies had paid their pending charges.