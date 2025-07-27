WASA chairman visits underground water tank

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 27 (APP):Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad on Sunday visited the underground water tank located at Johar Town, Hussain Park Tika Chowk.

During the visit, XEN Umair thoroughly briefed the chairman about the underground water tank. It was told in the briefing that the water tank had been made functional during current monsoon and 1.5 million gallons of rain water was being saved through this project.

WASA Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif accompanied the chairman during the visit.