Monday, February 16, 2026
HomeDomesticWASA announces Ramzan tube-well operating schedule
Domestic

WASA announces Ramzan tube-well operating schedule

36
RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP):The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday announced revised tube-well operating hours for Ramzan 2026 to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to residents.
According to a WASA spokesperson, water will be supplied in four daily intervals: from 3:15 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf directed that the operational timings be prominently displayed at all tube-well sites and disseminated through social and print media to avoid inconvenience to consumers, the spokesperson said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan