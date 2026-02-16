WASA announces Ramzan tube-well operating schedule

RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP):The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday announced revised tube-well operating hours for Ramzan 2026 to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to residents.

According to a WASA spokesperson, water will be supplied in four daily intervals: from 3:15 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf directed that the operational timings be prominently displayed at all tube-well sites and disseminated through social and print media to avoid inconvenience to consumers, the spokesperson said.