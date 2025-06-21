Wars no solution to any problem: Gilani

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 21 (APP): Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday said that wars are no solution to any global or regional problem.

Talking to the media at a cake-cutting ceremony on the birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Gilani urged the United Nations, democratic countries, and global media to act collectively to end the war between Israel and Iran.

“We want peace. We do not want this region to fall into chaos,” he said, adding, “if regional peace is disturbed, the prices of oil will surge, leading to further inflation worldwide. Wars never solve problems. Their outcomes are never good,” he maintained.

Gilani remarked that the current wave of inflation is being driven by the war between Israel and Iran and predicted a rise in petroleum prices. He stressed that the international community must intervene to stop the humanitarian and economic crisis. On national issues, Gilani said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a party of the masses and farmers. He said, “The PPP has branches all over the world. It’s a party that represents people.” He shared that after joining the PPP, cases were registered against him, but he remained loyal. “We never left Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in difficult times. Her martyrdom was a national tragedy.”

He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with making Pakistan a nuclear power and giving the country its constitution. “Bhutto Sahib’s services are unforgettable,” he said.

Speaking about South Punjab, Gilani said, “We worked hard for the Seraiki region. We wanted constitutional amendments for the creation of a new province. The solution to deprivation lies only in a separate province. Without it, the region’s problems cannot be solved.”

He said the development in Multan took place during his tenure as PM, and a separate province would create more jobs. “We will strive to revive the movement for the province with renewed energy.”

Gilani added, “We must save the state. I have had informal discussions with those involved in decision-making. They are also in favor of this.” He also clarified, “I do not believe in blackmailing anyone over the issue of the province.”

He said, “If our coalition partners agree, the province can be created.” He said that he would speak to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the province and also request the Punjab Chief Minister to resolve sewage issues in Multan. “Please don’t flood Multan with sewerage water,” he appealed.

Regarding the military, Gilani said, “Our military is capable of defending the country. The leadership has made it clear to the world that Pakistan is a nuclear power. Even US President Donald Trump praised our military.”

He added that the Pakistan narrative has been acknowledged globally and that the recent meeting between the Field Marshal and the U.S. President has strengthened Pakistan’s position.

At the event, senior PPP South Punjab leaders including Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, General Secretary Rao Sajid, A.D. Baloch, Arif Shah, Ghiyas-ul-Haq, Malik Naseem Labar, Malik Shah Rukh, Rana Tahir Shabbir, Chaudhry Yasin, Khawaja Imran, Shagufta Habib, Feroza Faiz and Abida Bukhari were also present.