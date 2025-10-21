Waris Shah’s message of peace, cultural harmony highlighted

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, emphasized the importance of promoting the timeless message of Sufi saints—particularly Pir Syed Waris Shah—highlighting that their teachings can foster social harmony, raise awareness, and help eliminate societal ills by reconnecting people with the region’s rich cultural values, spiritual heritage, and message of peace.

He expressed these views while addressing the Waris Shah Conference organized by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Distinguished guests at the event included UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Faisalabad Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar Ch., GC Women University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin, Deep Singh from Oxford University, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities UAF Prof. Dr. Shazia Ramzan, FAST University Faisalabad Director Shahzad Sarfraz, Dr. Jamil Ahmad, and others.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan described Waris Shah’s poetry as a vivid portrayal of Punjabi life, filled with colorful and absorbing imagery. Comparing Waris Shah to Shakespeare, he referred to his magnum opus Heer Ranjha as a treasure trove of Punjabi idioms and a deep exploration of human nature and the cultural character of the people. He added that Shah’s realistic depiction of life and the political context of 18th-century Punjab remains unparalleled.

Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali encouraged the younger generation to draw lessons from the wisdom and moral values embedded in Waris Shah’s poetry. He noted that UAF hosts an independent Waris Shah Academic Chair under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, which is dedicated to the promotion of Punjabi literature, language, and culture through multilingual and comparative research on Waris Shah’s literary contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Deep Singh stressed the importance of building a culture of peace, harmony, and collective progress through the saint poet’s message rather than resorting to conflict.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Ramzan highlighted the purpose of the conference—to explore the philosophical, literary, and cultural dimensions of Waris Shah’s work. She described his poetry as an encyclopedia of Punjabi culture, documenting language, idioms, and the social fabric of 18th-century Punjab. She also emphasized the need to connect the youth with their cultural roots and underscored the university’s efforts to produce skilled individuals enriched with traditional values.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad remarked that nations that forget their culture eventually disappear from the world map. He called for a united effort to preserve and pass on cultural values to future generations.

Kashif Shakeel, Sanwal Dhillon, and several other speakers also shared their insights during the event.