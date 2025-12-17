Waqar Mehdi terms JI chief’s remarks against PPP founder baseless allegation

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 17 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has strongly reacted to Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s statement against PPP founder Z A Bhutto, terming it baseless allegation and a clear reflection of intellectual emptiness.

In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that levelling allegations against Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto shows Hafiz Naeemur Rehman’s ignorance of history. He alleged that Hafiz Naeemur was attempting to conceal his political failures through lies, double standards and irresponsible remarks.

The PPP leader said that making baseless and offensive allegations against Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was, in fact, an attack on Pakistan’s Constitution and democratic system.

Senator Mehdi said that Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto sacrificed his life for the country and the nation, while Jamaat-e-Islami, he alleged, was resorting to theatrics merely to gain cheap popularity.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will not tolerate any disrespect towards Shaheed Bhutto and will respond at every front,” he asserted.

Highlighting Jamaat-e-Islami’s political past, Senator Waqar said that its leadership had supported the dictatorships of Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia-ul-Haq, and had consistently provided legitimacy to authoritarian regimes. He alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami benefited politically and financially during every period of dictatorship.