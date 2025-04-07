34.9 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticWAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah
Domestic

WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah

electricity theft
4
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Apr 07 (APP):On the directives of the federal government, the team of WAPDA officials, accompanied by Rangers and police personnel, launched a series of operations against electricity thieves and defaulters in Subdivision 2.
 The operation was led by WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, XEN Azizullah Bhutto, SDO Ghulam Sarwar Rind, Line Superintendents Abdul Ghaffar and Altaf Soomro.
Rangers officers and personnel also actively participated in the operation. According to WAPDA AC Farman Dhani, the crackdown will continue throughout the week in Subdivision 2, targeting both electricity theft and outstanding dues.
He said that, in addition to recovery efforts, legal action will also be taken against defaulters. XEN has urged citizens to promptly clear their dues and fulfill their responsibility as law-abiding individuals.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan