Wanted robber arrested after police encounter

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 13 (APP):A wanted robber was arrested in an injured condition following an exchange of fire with police near Hanzala Chowk in the limits of Gulgasht police station here on Sunday morning.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Bashir Ahmad along with his team was conducting a routine checkpoint at Hanzala Chowk during the early hours when three unidentified suspects riding a motorcycle approached from Basti Dhareeban. Upon spotting the police, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the officers.

The police took cover behind their vehicle and fired a few warning shots in retaliation. When the firing subsided, the police found one suspect lying injured in a nearby vacant plot. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Baqar alias Jumma Paoli, son of Muhammad Hussain, resident of Addoka Pul, Multan, had sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg allegedly from his own accomplices’ firing.

His two accomplices managed to escape on the motorcycle while firing back and fled towards Basti Dhareeban. A search operation and blockades have been set up to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Police officials said the injured suspect is a history-sheeter wanted in multiple robbery cases. He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. Further legal action is underway.