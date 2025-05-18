Wanted criminals arrested during crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 18 (APP):Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in different criminal cases in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police have arrested pro claimed offenders who were wanted since last year in miscellaneous cases.

The police carried out a targeted operation and successfully took them into custody.

SP Rawal Division, Muhammad Haseeb Raja appreciated the performance of police team, said that those involved in criminal activities including their facilitators will not be able to escape the law.

He added that police are committed to bringing all such elements to justice.