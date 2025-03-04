Wani emphasis for recognizing  IIOJK people’s voices  to express their aspirations,  grievances

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 04 (APP):While commenting on UN High Commissioner’s Global updates, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday appreciated the High commissioner’s acknowledgment of the importance of democracy, its role in fostering diversity and development.

He emphasized that there was a dire need to critically examine how these democratic norms were applied in occupied territories like Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, where these espoused ideals starkly contrasted with the reality of everyday life.

In a statement issued in Geneva, the KIIR chief said that the High Commissioner rightly emphasized the need for participation and inclusion; however, the terrible situation in Indian occupied Kashmir illustrated a troubling paradox, said a message released to the media here .

The disputed region, he mentioned, had been subjected to a series of restrictive laws that not only curtail basic freedoms but also systematically silence dissenting voices.

Referring to arbitrary detention of human rights defenders and independent journalists by Indian occupation authorities, he said, the ruthless suppression of dissent and dissenters was a direct affront to the principles of democracy.

Wani said that the use of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other draconian measures had created an environment where fear prevailed over freedom.

“This atmosphere of intimidation has had a chilling effect on civil society, restricting the ability of individuals to engage in meaningful dialogue or to challenge injustices”, he said, adding that the notion of a vibrant democracy fades away when citizens were unable to express their views without the threat of harassment or imprisonment.

On the High Commissioner’s call for dialogue and peace-building in Manipur, Altaf Hussain Wani said that the call stood equally applicable to Kashmir.

He, however, maintained that an inclusive dialogue involving those who had been marginalized and silenced was imperative to foster peace and resolving conflicts.

“It is essential to recognize the voices of Kashmiri people, who have long been denied a platform to express their aspirations and grievances”, Wani remarked.

The ongoing violence and displacement in Kashmir region, he said, merits urgent attention and a commitment on the part of global community to address the underlying issues that continue to fuel conflict.

The KIIR chief urged the international community, including the Human Rights Council, to take a more robust stance in holding the Indian government accountable for its actions in Kashmir.

” The commitment to democracy must extend to all regions, and it is imperative that the rights of Kashmiris are recognized and protected”, he concluded.