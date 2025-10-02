Walled City’s ‘History by Night’ Tour revives Lahore Fort with spectacle and storytelling

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 2 (APP):The Walled City of Lahore Authority’s renowned heritage experience, the “History by Night” Tour has returned bringing with new attractions and enchanting performances.

The much-anticipated season would begin on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the historic Lahore Fort, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

This season promises an upgraded experience for heritage enthusiasts and families alike, taking visitors on a captivating journey through time.

The evening tours would feature immersive enactments, vibrant storytelling and breathtaking sights that highlight the grandeur of Lahore Fort in a way never experienced before.

Under the star-lit sky, the centuries-old fort would come alive with tales of its glorious past, offering visitors an extraordinary opportunity to connect with Lahore’s rich cultural heritage.

The new season of history by night has been further enhanced by adding exciting performances, including enactments at the historic British Jail, the vibrant Meena Bazar and the legendary Nauratan of Emperor Akbar.

Visitors would also enjoy soulful ‘Qawwali’ performances and thrilling sword-fighting displays, creating an unforgettable blend of culture, history and entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, WCLA DG Maleeha Rashid said, “The History by Night Tour has become one of Lahore’s most cherished cultural experiences. This season, we are introducing new performances and attractions to make it even more engaging and memorable. Our aim is to revive the cultural spirit of the city and provide visitors with an interactive way to explore and appreciate our heritage.”