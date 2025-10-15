Walled City Authority revives heritage tourism in South Punjab

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 15 (APP): The Walled City Authority has taken a major step toward promoting heritage tourism across South Punjab through a series of large-scale conservation and cultural revival projects, marking a historic milestone in Pakistan’s heritage management efforts.

For the first time in the country’s history, comprehensive initiatives have been launched in Multan and Bahawalpur to preserve historic landmarks, attract visitors, and generate local employment. In Multan, the Authority is executing the Haram Gate Heritage Trail and the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Conservation and Renovation Mega Project — both aimed at restoring the city’s centuries-old urban fabric and enhancing its tourism potential.

Similarly, in Bahawalpur, restoration work is underway at the Wali Muhammad Mosque, the Jain Temple, and the historic Freed Gate, while a new Food Street is being developed to showcase local cuisine, culture, and hospitality. These projects not only seek to revive architectural grandeur but also to position heritage as a driver of sustainable economic growth.

Assistant Director of the Walled City Project, Umair Ghazanfar, said that the Authority was also introducing guided tours, arranging cultural events, organizing the annual “Dekh Lo Multan” festival, and hosting photo walks to encourage public engagement and promote the region’s cultural richness. Local music, crafts, and traditional art forms are being highlighted to strengthen community ties and create livelihood opportunities.

He said the initiative reflects lessons drawn from successful international heritage programs, where countries like Egypt and neighbouring country have turned cultural assets into engines of prosperity. “By preserving our past, we can build our future,” he noted, emphasizing that heritage tourism can play a significant role in Pakistan’s economy if promoted with vision and coordination.

Globally, tourism contributes around 10 percent of world GDP, amounting to over 10 trillion dollars. Pakistan, with its rich cultural and historical heritage, from ancient Indus Valley sites to Mughal monuments and living crafts ,has immense untapped potential.

The Authority’s initiatives in Multan and Bahawalpur demonstrate how heritage can serve as both a symbol of identity and a tool for inclusive growth. By combining conservation, tourism promotion, and community participation, the Walled City Authority is setting a model for transforming Pakistan’s cultural wealth into a sustainable economic asset , ensuring that the legacy of the past becomes a foundation for future prosperity.