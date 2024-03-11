Wah Medical College’s 12th convocation; 95 graduates awarded degrees

WAH CANTT, Mar 11 (APP):At the 12th Convocation of Wah Medical College held at the College’s auditorium on Monday in Wah Cantt, 95 graduates were conferred degrees.

According to detail, Lt. Gen. (R) Waseem Alamgir, HI (M), Vice Chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), graced the event as the chief guest.

Principal of the College, Maj. Gen. (R) Prof. Abdul Khaliq Naveed, HI (M), presented the annual report, highlighting the institution’s achievements. The NUMS Vice Chancellor conferred the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery to the graduates.

Outstanding students, including Dr. Memoona Sattar, Dr. Amna Zaka, and Dr. Aaena Pasha, were honored, and cash awards were presented to the top three performers.

Lt. Gen. (R) Wasim Alamgir, HI (M), the guest of honor, emphasized the importance of maintaining excellence and ethical practice in their medical careers.

