‘Wagha Heritage Corridor’ being completed on fast pace

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the construction of Lahore’s first tourism highway ‘Wagha Heritage Corridor’ is being completed on a fast pace.

From Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border Crossing (Zero Line), construction work is progressing rapidly. So far, Rs285 million has been spent on this 13-kilometer long project. To provide the best travel facilities to lakhs of citizens, the road is being widened on both sides. The two-lane tourism highway is 68 feet wide, with 20 feet wide service roads being constructed on both sides.

In addition to the construction of a more than 22-kilometer long RCC drainage system, 10 kilometers of decorative wall, modern solar street lights are also being installed. The project, which started in January, is rapidly moving towards completion.

Along with the smooth flow of traffic, the completion of the project will also provide world-class travel facilities to domestic and foreign tourists coming to watch the parade at the Wagah border. Millions of people use the Wagah Heritage Corridor daily.

Sikh pilgrims coming from India will see the unique colors of Pakistani culture, tourism and beauty upon arrival.

During the journey, citizens will be able to see portraits of strong heroes and beautiful colors decorated with lights. The construction of the highway and the installation of a new sewerage system will also solve the long-standing problem of the people of the area.