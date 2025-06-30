Voter awareness session for students held in Murree

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 30 (APP):A voter awareness session was organized in Murree on Monday to educate students about the democratic process and the electoral system. The session, conducted under the supervision of District Election Commissioner Murree, Rizwana Latif, was attended by students of Government High School Lower Topa.

Addressing the participants, Rizwana Latif emphasized that voting is a national trust and its responsible use reflects a conscious society.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s voters and leaders. Raising awareness about the electoral process among them is a critical need of the hour,” she said.

She added that the Election Commission of Pakistan believes democracy will strengthen only when every citizen, especially the youth, is fully aware of their constitutional rights and responsibilities.

The session featured informative presentations, question-and-answer segments, and interactive activities, which actively engaged the students and garnered their keen interest.