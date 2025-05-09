Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 09 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that violation of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is a serious global issue.

Addressing a dialogue titled “Indus Waters Treaty: Challenges, Sovereignty and Strategic Response”, held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Friday he said, “If war is imposed on Pakistan, the nation’s armed forces and its 250 million citizens will respond unitedly.”

He said, “Water is Pakistan’s lifeline and there will be no compromise on it. He further said that if war was of water then Pakistani nation was prepared to fight for hundred years to protect its coming generations.

Recalling the 1960’s Indus Waters Treaty as a symbol of Pakistan’s tolerance and commitment to peace, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that India’s controversial dams and projects tantamount to unilateral abrogation of Indus Waters Treaty.

The speaker stressed that the right of Pakistan’s 250 million people to their water would be defended vigorously.

India was using water resources as a weapon which falls under the category of water terrorism, he said and added that stopping water was an invitation to a large-scale war and if Pakistan’s water would be obstructed then China could stop water as well.

UMT President Ibrahim Hassan Murad termed India’s “water terrorism” as a severe threat to regional peace and economic stability and calling for urgent national policy measures to protect water resources.

Senior journalist Sohail Warraich, eminent legal expert Ahmer Bilal Sufi and engineer Tahir Basharat also spoke.

The event concluded with Ibrahim Hassan Murad presenting a commemorative souvenir to the speaker.