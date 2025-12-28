Village residents block motorway in protest against Nooriabad police

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The M9 Motorway, which connects Karachi with Hyderabad and the upcountry, remained blocked for a few hours on Sunday in Jamshoro district as residents of a village staged a sit-in protest on the road.The protesters, who introduced themselves as residents of Matko Khan Palari village near Nooriabad, told the media that they took recourse to protest because the police had rounded up one of their man, identified as Gumshad Palari.Shaheen Palari, who claimed to be his brother, alleged that Nooriabad police station’s SHO Ayaz Abro took away his brother on Saturday night but without declaring his arrest in any case.The protest ended on assurance of the police officers that complaints of the protesters would be addressed.