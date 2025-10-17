Veterinary Graduates and Paravets Internship Program launched in Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 17 (APP):The Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has successfully completed the interview process for the Veterinary Graduates and Paravets Internship Program in Chiniot district and across Punjab, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Friday.

According to the details, the interviews were held under the instructions of Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmed Aziz Tarar and the supervision of Director Livestock Faisalabad Division Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar.

On this occasion, the District Level Selection Committee ensured a transparent, merit-based, and fair interview process. Additional Director Livestock District Chiniot Dr. Atta Subhani emphasized that this internship program will be a milestone in preparing trained and skilled manpower in the livestock sector. The program will not only provide practical experience to the youth but also expose them to new employment opportunities, contributing to the future development of the country and animal welfare.

The internship program is a significant step towards empowering youth and promoting employment opportunities in the livestock sector.