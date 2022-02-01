Veteran journalist laid to rest

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):Senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and life member of Lahore Press Club Sajid Umar Gill was laid to rest at a local graveyard, on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers were held at mosque of Shams Block Medical Housing Society.



Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi, Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, former LPC President Arshad Ansari, APP Bureau Chief Lahore Talib Hussain, Mian Abid from Geo News and a large number of people including members of media fraternity, his friends and relatives attended the funeral prayers.



Qul would be held on Wednesday at Shams Block Medical Housing Society.