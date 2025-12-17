Vehicle carrying walnut bark seized near Chichiyan Interchange

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Dec 17 (APP):A vehicle loaded with walnut bark locally known as Dandasa was seized near Chichiyan Interchange on the motorway during a joint operation conducted by the Forest Department with the support of the Motorway Police.

According to officials, the action was taken on the special instructions of Divisional Forest Officer Haripur Ibrar Ahmed.

A special team headed by Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Syed Tauqeer Ahmed Shah was formed, which included Forester Bashir Ahmed and Forest Guards Mehrab Khan and Waqar Younas. The team set up a coordinated checkpoint near Chichiyan Interchange and intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number 9500.

After inspection, the vehicle was taken into custody and later shifted to the Forest Office for further legal proceedings. The Forest Department said strict action would be taken in accordance with the law to curb illegal transportation of forest produce.