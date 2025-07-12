Saturday, July 12, 2025
VC inaugurates modern library at University of Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH , Jul 12 (APP):Vice Chancellor(VC) of the University of Layyah Prof. Dr. Zubair Abu Bakar on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library at the university.
Speaking on the occasion,VC of the University of Layyah,Prof. Dr. Zubair Abu Bakar said that a well-equipped library along with modern computer labs has been established at the main campus to facilitate students.
He said that the University of Layyah was committed to providing students with the latest educational facilities and all possible efforts were being made to develop the institution into a center of academic excellence.
