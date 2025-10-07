VC BZU for activation of Advisory Board for Cotton challenges

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 07 (APP):Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University, Dr Zubair Iqbal, has stressed the need to activate the Advisory Board for addressing challenges faced by the cotton sector.

Speaking at the World Cotton Day held at the Institute of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture,

he highlighted the importance of research and international collaboration in the context

of climate change.

MPA Rana Saleem Akhtar also spoke and emphasized crop zoning and discussed key cotton issues, including taxes, duties, and water scarcity. He said that crops like rice, sugarcane, and maize consume thousands of liters of water per kilogram, which could worsen the water shortage in the future.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Dr Nazim Hussain, said cotton directly affects farmers’ livelihoods and plays a vital role in the agriculture sector.

Director Institute of Agronomy, Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmad, spoke about value addition and the impact of climate change on cotton, while Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmeen discussed cotton breeding.

A large number of students attended the event, which concluded with a walk marking World Cotton Day.