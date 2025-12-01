VC BBoIT meets Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 01 (APP): Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar met with the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Ms. Fauzia Viqar.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional cooperation in light of the establishment of the Federal Ombudsperson’s new Regional Office in Quetta.

Senior officials from the BBoIT were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on enhancing awareness of anti-harassment laws, ensuring effective and timely resolution of complaints, and strengthening the implementation of the law across public and private sector institutions.

Bilal Khan Kakar stated that creating a safe, dignified, and harassment-free environment is essential for promoting investment, stabilizing economic activity, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce in Balochistan.

He reaffirmed that BBoIT would continue to fully support FOSPAH’s initiatives, including awareness sessions, training workshops, and stronger engagement with public and private sector organizations.

Ms. Fauzia Viqar briefed the delegation on FOSPAH’s expanding mandate and emphasized that the establishment of the Regional Office in Quetta is a significant milestone for the people of Balochistan.

She noted that the new office would make the process of lodging complaints and seeking redressal much faster, easier, and more accessible, as previously most cases from Balochistan had to be pursued in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting a work environment in Balochistan where every individual especially women can perform their professional duties safely, confidently, and with dignity.