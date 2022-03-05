Various schemes launched to empower unprivileged sect of society: First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi said that the government had initiated various schemes to empower vulnerable and unprivileged sect of society especially women and differently abled persons in the country.

She expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of “13 Ladies Fund Women’s Award for Pakistan 2022” organised by Dawood Global Foundation here at Sindh Governor House on Saturday.

The Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) has launched to provide the cheap loans to Youth of Pakistan especially women and they can start their business easily, she added.

Appreciating Ladies Fund and its team, she told that it has done the tremendous job in empowering the women as it has created various opportunities whether it is health or education sector.

she further mentioned that as many as 21 differently abled girls had been trained and laptops had been provided to them in Multan, adding that they became happy for training and other supports.

speaking on the occasion, Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that under Kamyab Jawan Program, about 15000 women had availed the facility of loan and the Youth including women could get the loans under this scheme to start their businesses.

He further added that they were serving the people in the country without any discrimination on basis of color, religion, sect etc. and they had distributed rations among all people in country.

on the occasion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir informed that various steps had been taken to increase the financial inclusion of women in the country.

Highlighting the steps taken by SBP for this purpose, he told that by 2023, about 20 million bank accounts of women would be opened and by 2024, the strength of women employees in banking sector would be increased up to 20%.

Besides, the Asan account can be opened easily on self-declaration, he added, telling that three banks had launched app to open account with acceptance remote bio-metric, he articulated.