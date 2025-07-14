Various food points penalized for hygiene violations

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 14 (APP):In a continued effort to protect public health, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on substandard and unhygienic food practices across southern Punjab.

Acting on the directives of the Director General, food safety teams carried out surprise inspections in Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari, targeting restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, and small food manufacturing units.

The teams seized and disposed of 20 liters of adulterated milk, 45 kg of loose and unlabelled spices, 30 kg of China salt and 10 liters of hazardous oil.

Three restaurants were fined a total of Rs 85,000 for using loose and unlabelled spices, storing stale food in freezers and poor kitchen hygiene and sanitation condition at Suraj Miani road, timber market chowk, and Arts Council.

In Industrial Estate, a papad (snack) manufacturing unit was fined Rs 50,000 for using untraceable and adulterated ingredients and storing finished products directly on the floor.

At Nagana Chowk, a milk shop was penalized Rs 8,000 for selling milk with reduced fat and nutritional content.

In Khanewal and Kabirwala, two hotels were fined Rs 22,000 for using rancid (reused) cooking oil in food preparation and selling adulterated milk to customers.

In Abdul Hakim, a bakery was fined Rs 16,000 for storing expired shawarma bread, posing serious health risks.

In Vehari Region (Burewala, Mailsi, and Machiwal), three grocery stores were collectively fined Rs 67,000 for selling China salt (monosodium glutamate), stocking expired beverages and operating without valid medical fitness certificates for workers.