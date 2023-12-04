Van-truck collision in Kashmore killed 5, several injured

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):At least five people were killed while several others sustained serious injuries after a horrified collision between a van and a truck near Karampur area of Kashmore District of Sindh on early Monday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said that a high-speed truck hit a van carrying passengers which resulted in the death of five people including a woman, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams reached the site and pulled the bodies and the injured from the van’s wreckage and shifted the injured and bodies to Hospital.

The driver of the truck escaped leaving his vehicle behind which was impounded later by the police.

Reportedly, the FIR of the incident has not been lodged so far.