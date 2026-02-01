USKT to host seminar on 2nd

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Feb 01 (APP): The Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Sialkot (USKT) will organize a seminar titled “Journalism for Peace: Media’s Role in Preventing Conflict and Promoting Global Harmony” on Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Abdul Ghani Auditorium.

According to the USKT, the seminar will feature distinguished speakers, including Moulana Imran Bashir, renowned religious scholar, Khalid Qayyum, analyst and columnist at Express Media Group, Prof (Meritorious) Dr M Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sialkot, Dr Navid Jamil Malik, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Ahmed Warraich, analyst and anchor at PTV News.

The event aims to highlight the pivotal role of media in promoting peace, preventing conflicts, and fostering global harmony. It will provide a platform for academic discourse, professional insights, and collaborative discussions on how responsible journalism can contribute to a more peaceful and informed society.