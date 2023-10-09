USKT organizes “Aviation exhibition”

SIALKOT, Oct 09 (APP):The department of Aviation organized an “Aviation exhibition” at the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday.
Chairman Board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, deans, directors and faculty members participated in the exhibition.
The exhibition showcased the latest technology, aircraft designs, and aviation-related projects, providing a valuable insight in the industry’s progress.
After exhibition, a meeting was held in which Head of Department of Aviation Abdul Ahad presented a presentation about their student’s achievements and opportunities in roles such as aviation mechanics, air traffic controllers, airport management, or even research and development positions with different aviation companies.

