US envoy meets ACS South Punjab, expresses joy over visiting historic city

MULTAN, Nov 17 (APP):The US envoy to Pakistan, Donald Blome, visited South Punjab Secretariat on Friday and met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar.

Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins, Public Diplomacy Officer Karl Rogers, Economic Officer Douglas Justin, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Maher Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan were also present in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary briefed US Ambassador about the profile, issues, history and culture of South Punjab and the objectives of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said that the establishment of the Secretariat has accelerated the pace of development in the region but still there was a long way to go.

He said that efforts were on to increase the standard of living and literacy rate of the people and to eradicate poverty.

Saqib Zafar said South Punjab was an important region in terms of food security and measures to increase agricultural production are yielding excellent results.

He said South Punjab has vast potential in agriculture and livestock sectors.

ACS South said that launch of Green Book in schools on climate change and establishment of transgender schools are distinctive initiatives of the Secretariat.

Conducting Schoolympics games among schools has gained a lot of acceptance and it has become a very popular event in the region.

Saqib Zafar also told about the first rowing competition in the history of South Punjab held in Bahawalpur and said next boating competition will be held at Punjab level.

He informed that a plan has been drawn up to restore the historic forts located in Cholistan to their original shape and also briefed the envoy about the Cholistan Desert Thal Jeep rally.

American Ambassador Donald Blome termed launch of Green Book about climate change in schools and the establishment of transgender schools were wonderful initiatives.

He said Climate change and food security were international issues and collective efforts are required to overcome on these issues.

He further said that Pakistan has the capacity to meet the food needs of the world.

American Ambassador expressed his happiness on visiting the historic city of Multan and thanked the administration for hospitality.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel gave detailed briefing about the steps taken in the agriculture sector.

The ACS South also presented a commemorative shield to the US Ambassador.