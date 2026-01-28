US Embassy delegation meets Faryal Talpur in Naudero

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Jan 28 (APP):A delegation of the US Embassy, led by Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) at the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, on Wednesday met with Faryal Talpur, President of the Women Wing, Pakistan Peoples Party, in Naudero.

The US Embassy delegation included Peter McSharry, Chief of Political-Economic Section at US Consulate General Karachi, and Ms. Sanam Noor, Political Analyst.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, with discussions centered on strengthening cooperation and enhancing dialogue on key political, social, and economic related issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement and constructive collaboration in areas of shared priorities.

The delegation also visited the Mausoleum of Martyrs at Gahri Khuda Bux Bhutto, and paid homage to the vision, services and the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for strengthening the democracy and upholding the constitutional supremacy in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, including Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP Sindh President, Aijaz Jakhrani MNA, Khurshid Ahmed Juneo, MNA, Mr. Nazeer Ahmed Bughio, MNA, Sohail Anwar Siyal, MPA, Nida Khuhro, MPA, Qasim Soomro, MPA, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari District Council Chairman, Asadullah Khuhro and Ahmed Farooqi.