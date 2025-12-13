US Consul General meets Speaker KP PA; discusses bilateral cooperation, economic opportunities

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 13 (APP):The US Consul General in Peshawar, Thomas W. Eckert held a meeting with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, in Speaker’s Chamber.

In a statement issued here Saturday, the meeting was conducted with purpose of bolstering relationship between two sides and identifying possibilities for collaborative efforts across diverse sectors.

Accompanying Mr. Eckert was Ms. Kathleen Gablesco, the Political and Economic Officer from the US Consulate General Peshawar. Several Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), including Mian Sharafat Ali, Sajjadullah Baqi, Akbar Ayub Khan, and Fatehul Mulk Nasir, were present from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The discussions covered topics of shared concern, joint collaboration, the stability of the region, and potential economic avenues.

The participants also underscored importance of reinforcing institutional connections and fostering consistent diplomatic communication.

Specific areas of focus during the talks included trade, commerce, and investment opportunities within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside potential for modernizing and developing mineral industry.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati conveyed his expectation that the United States would propose beneficial plans and suggestions that would aid in the growth of the province and improve public well-being.

He affirmed that both the provincial government and the assembly are receptive to any initiative or proposal that supports economic progress, enhanced governance, and the general prosperity of the region.

The US Consul General, in turn, showed keen interest in the future outlook for partnership and cooperation across multiple domains.