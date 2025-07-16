US consul general discusses cooperation on minorities’ welfare with Minister Arora

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):US Consul General in Lahore Ms. Kristin Hawkins called on Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, here on Wednesday.

Matters related to minority welfare, religious tourism, digital education, and interfaith harmony came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting took place at the Minister’s office and was attended by senior officials from both sides, including US Embassy representatives Ms. Han Nee, Ms. Usmei, and Mr. Nikhil Lakhanpal, as well as Secretary HR Farid Ahmed Tarrar and DS Rizwana Naveed.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the Punjab government’s ongoing efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to promote inclusive governance and protect the rights of religious minorities. He outlined key initiatives such as employment quotas, educational scholarships, and funding for the preservation and upkeep of religious sites belonging to minority communities.

Emphasizing Punjab’s rich religious heritage, the minister underscored the province’s potential as a hub for interfaith harmony and religious tourism. He welcomed international cooperation for the conservation and promotion of historical religious landmarks associated with Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and other faiths.

Discussions also focused on expanding digital access and education for minority youth in underserved regions. He shared the provincial government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide through e-learning platforms and digital literacy programs, aimed at empowering the next generation.

The meeting further reaffirmed mutual interest in fostering interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and cultural exchange. The US Consul General commended the Punjab government’s proactive role in advancing minority rights and building a society grounded in diversity, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Minister Arora expressed appreciation for the United States’ continued support in strengthening democratic institutions and civil society in Punjab. He conveyed optimism about future cooperation in capacity building, community development, and initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized segments.

The meeting concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with both sides expressing a shared resolve to deepen bilateral engagement for inclusive growth and the well-being of all communities in Punjab.