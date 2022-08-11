US ambassador Donald Blome pays respects to Quaid-e-Azam

US ambassador Donald Blome pays respects to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, Aug 11 (APP):US Ambassador Donald Blome visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan ahead of country’s 75th Independence Day. Ambassador Blome laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador Blome later visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah’s sister. He toured the adjoining museum and admired the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ambassador Blome noted in the guestbook, “It is a great honor to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. United States shares Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a Pakistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, a Pakistan of religious tolerance, economic prosperity, and social inclusion.

On behalf of the American people, I offer Pakistan warm congratulations on its 75th Independence Day.” This year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan. The United States values this long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to U.S. interests.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

EU Ambassador plays national anthem on trumpet honoring Pakistan on Independence Day

EU Ambassador plays national anthem on trumpet honoring Pakistan on Independence Day

A vendor displaying National flag and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners.

A vendor displaying National flag and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners.

A vendor displaying plastic flag color face masks and other decoration stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor displaying plastic flag color face masks and other decoration stuff to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence...

Ladies selecting flags and decoration stuff from a stall of a vendor related to Independence Day at Aabpara Market

Ladies selecting flags and decoration stuff from a stall of a vendor related to Independence Day at Aabpara Market

Shopkeepers displaying a huge national flag outside their shops to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Aminpur Bazaar

Shopkeepers displaying a huge national flag outside their shops to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting...

Young vendors displaying and selling national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir flag and celebration items on roadside to attract the people in preparation of observing Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations on August 14 at expressways in federal capital territory

Young vendors displaying and selling national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir flag and celebration items on roadside to attract the people in preparation of...

A woman is displaying and selling horns and national flags to attract customers at her setup in connection with the upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August

A woman is displaying and selling horns and national flags to attract customers at her setup in connection with the upcoming Independence Day on...

Vendor selling and displaying Independence Day clothes to attract the customer at Qissa Khuwani Bazar.

Vendor selling and displaying Independence Day clothes to attract the customer at Qissa Khuwani Bazar.

Senate tributes Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan’s 75 Anniversary

U.S Ambassador highlights economic,development assistance to KP

U.S Ambassador highlights economic, development assistance to KP

Patriotic citizen buying national flags with celebration items from roadside stalls to celebrate and show their true patriotism, solidarity and affection with country for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August at Urdu Bazar.

Patriotic citizen buying national flags with celebration items from roadside stalls to celebrate and show their true patriotism, solidarity and affection with country for...

A vendor selling ladies dresses with national flags for patriotic citizens for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August.

A vendor selling ladies dresses with national flags for patriotic citizens for upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August.