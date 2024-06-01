Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced

MULTAN, Jun 01 (APP): The three-day 771st Urs of a great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced, here on Saturday.

The ceremonies of the Urs began after the bathing of the shrine by caretaker Makhdoom Syed Shah Shams, Aon Raza Shamsi, Zonal Administrator Auqaf. The ceremonies were participated by thousands of devotees who came from across the country.

On this occasion, President District Bar Imran Khakwani, and General Secretary Syed Arif and many other notables were also present.

Different Islamic Scholars urged citizens to follow the teachings of the saints as these could help maintain and promote peace and brotherhood.