Urs: local holiday on Saturday in Lodhran

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Apr 04 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir officially declared a local holiday across the district on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in connection with annual Urs of Sultan Ayub Qatal.

According to the notification, issued here on Friday by the district administration, there would be local holiday in district Lodhran on April 5 regarding celebrations of Annual Urs/Mela of Sultan Ayub Qatal. However, ongoing examinations in the district will proceed as per schedule, following the date sheets issued by respective board or University.