Upper Swat enchants tourists during Eid holidays

KALAM, Jun 08 (APP): The interplay of sunshine and drifting clouds over the snow-capped peaks of Upper Swat has turned the region into a magnet for tourists and adventure seekers this Eid-ul-Azha, with Mahodand Lake emerging as a centerpiece of natural allure.

Blanketed in a mix of mist, rain, and sunlight, the lake, nestled deep within the heart of Osho Valley, has become a breathtaking spectacle during Eid holidays.

The recent spell of rain has rejuvenated the landscape, casting a magical hue over the bluish-white waters, lush green pastures, and blooming wildflowers.

Families from across Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, are arriving in large numbers to soak in the lake’s seasonal beauty and cool, refreshing air.

“I came to Mahodand Lake with my family after five years to enjoy its mesmerizing beauty and pleasant weather,” said Nasir Khan, a tourist from Peshawar.

“Every raindrop adds to the magic, enhancing the lush surroundings and the lake’s emerald glow,” he added while enjoying freshly grilled trout, as his children played by the water’s edge.

Perched at an altitude of 9,400 feet and stretching over two kilometers, Mahodand Lake has witnessed a vibrant revival following the recent rains that turned the weather very pleasant in the upper parts of Swat.

While enjoying boating in the famous lake, Nasir’s family was over the moon after taking some respite from the sizzling weather in Peshawar.

Its growing popularity owes much to improved accessibility, thanks to the Swat Motorway and upgraded local infrastructure that have significantly cut travel time from major cities in Punjab and KP.

To manage the influx and promote eco-friendly tourism, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, through its Tourism and Culture Authority, has launched several sustainable tourism initiatives under the Ecotourism Development Project (ETP).

Among them is the installation of over a dozen eco-friendly camping pods at key tourist spots like Mahodand, Gabeen Jabba, Sharan, and Chitral. Priced affordably between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 per night, the pods offer two to four beds, private bathrooms, compact kitchens, and 24/7 security managed by the dedicated Tourism Police.

“Our camping pods are designed for comfort and affordability, especially for families and young travelers,” said a spokesperson from the Tourism and Culture Authority.

“The Tourism Police, trained in multiple languages including English, ensures visitor safety and assistance, further supported by our ‘Tourist Safety App’.”

To ease pressure on popular destinations like Malam Jabba, Galiyat, Kaghan, and Naran, the government is also developing lesser-known tourist sites. These include new jeep tracks and scenic spots in Haripur, Abbottabad, Dir, and Swat.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the KP Tourism Authority, highlighted new developments such as the Lamchar and Sajkot waterfalls and off-road routes aimed at diversifying the tourist experience.

Looking ahead, the province’s Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs)—developed in partnership with the World Bank—promise transformative growth. Zones in Mankiyal, Ghanool, Madaklasht, and Thandiyani are expected to attract up to $2.8 billion in investment and create an estimated 200,000 jobs.

A great rush of tourists was witnessed in Behrain and Malam Jabba Swat, where all hotels and restaurants are jam-packed. Kumrat valley–a tourist’s paradise in Upper Dir– has also drawn adventure sports enthusiasts in droves.

Poor road infrastructure and high hotel costs irked tourists in the Kumrat valley.

Projects such as the Dir-Madaklasht cable car and restoration of colonial-era trails are further set to boost the region’s appeal for both domestic and international tourists.

“The revival of Mahodand Lake is not just about nature—it’s about opportunity,” said Omair Khattak, General Manager of Investment at the KP Tourism Authority.

“We’re building local economies, encouraging eco-conscious travel, and opening up Pakistan’s stunning northern landscapes to the world.”

As summer unfolds, Mahodand Lake stands as both a tranquil retreat and a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s rising tourism potential, where nature, culture, and sustainable planning converge.