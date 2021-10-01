Uplift schemes worth Rs.25bn in progress in Charsadda: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, Oct 01 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said that work is in progress on a number of developmental schemes worth Rs. 25 billion in district Charsadda whereas more developmental projects of Rs. 1 billion each in all the constituencies of the district would be started soon.

Addressing a public meeting at Wali Bagh, district Charsadda, he said that revamping of District Headquarter Hospital Charsadda would also be initiated to enhance its capacity and improved health care facilities to the people at local level.

On this occasion, an influential political figure Ameer Zaib Khan announced joining Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf.

The chief minister said that the current wave of inflation in the country was due to the ill-conceived economic policies of the previous rulers whereas the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps to control the inflation.

Bashing the previous rulers of the province he said that the so called leaders of the Pakhtoons enjoyed powers for a good deal of time in the province but did nothing for the well being of its people adding that leader of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan is working and planning to secure the future of the new generation.

He termed Sehat Card Scheme a flagship and pro poor initiative of PTI government and said that under the scheme cent percent population of the province was being provided free healthcare facilities and added that high cost treatment and procedures like Liver and Kidney transplant were also being covered under the Sehat Card Scheme.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government had recently launched Kissan Card Scheme to support the formers of the province to provide them seeds, Pesticides and fertilizers on subsidized rates.

He said that Education Card and Food Card Scheme would also be launched in near future and added that an amount of Rs. 10 billion have been earmarked for food card schemes in the current budget under which free monthly ration would be provided to the needy families of the province.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a Medical College in district charsadda.

The chief minister also inaugurated the widening of Rajjar Takht Bhai Road and installation of Hockey Turf has been completed at a cost of Rs. 8.1 million in a period of one year.

The project of widening and rehabilitation of 14 KM long Rajjar Takht Bhai Road would be completed at a cost of Rs. 1.49 billion by June 2022.

Earlier, talking to media at the inauguration of Hockey Turf at the sports stadium the chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking result oriented steps to promote hockey and other sports at gross root level.

He said that there were only two hockey turfs in the province before the PTI government whereas the PTI government has completed the installation of four hockey turfs, work is in progress on the installation of six more hockey turfs whereas three more hockey turfs will be installed in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that earlier there were only 69 sports grounds available in the province whereas the PTI government has established 110 more play grounds in the province.

He said that the provincial government was going to organize a hockey league and school cricket championship to revive these sports from the gross root level. Provincial Cabinet members Fazal Shakoor Khan, Arif Ahmadzai, MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan and other elected representative of the charsadda on the occasion.