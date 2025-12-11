UoT’s VC meets with newly appointed HEC’s ED, discusses progress, challenges of UoT

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 11 (APP):The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Turbat (UoT), Prof Dr Gul Hasan, met with the newly appointed Executive Director (ED) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, at his office in Islamabad.

The VC congratulated Dr Zia-ul-Haq on assuming his new role and conveyed best wishes for his tenure.

During the meeting, both officials discussed opportunities and avenues for strengthening higher education in Balochistan, with particular focus on the progress and future development of the University of Turbat.

According to the university spokesperson, the Vice Chancellor briefed the Executive Director on the academic achievements, research initiatives, and ongoing infrastructural development projects at UoT.

He also highlighted various challenges that the university continues to face due to limited resources and financial constraints.

Dr Zia-ul-Haq appreciated the remarkable academic and institutional growth of the University of Turbat under the leadership of Prof. Dr Gul Hasan, despite financial limitations.

He praised the university’s expanding academic programs aligned with modern requirements and its commitment to serving the students of the region.

He assured the Vice Chancellor of HEC’s full support and cooperation to facilitate the continued growth and development of UoT.

According to the university spokesperson, Prof Dr Gul Hasan extended a formal invitation to the Executive Director to attend the upcoming convocation of the University of Turbat. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude for the invitation.