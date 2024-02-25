UoS to host “Research Arena 2024” on March 1

SARGODHA, Feb 25 (APP):The University of Sargodha is going to host its first ever week-long “Research Arena 2024” starting from March 1st, 2024.

This Research Arena will serve as a platform for scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, and experts across the globe to engage in a myriad

of activities aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge

dissemination.

The Research Arena 2024 will feature a diverse array of activities,

including national and international conferences, Art exhibitions, food

exhibitions, group discussions, expert meetings, Fem Preneur, Panel

Discussions, Colloquiums, panel experts, workshops, Artists Talks,

webinars, seminars, outreach, and trainings.

The week-long Research Arena to pave way for academia and society

by generating new insights, fostering critical thinking, and inspiring

transformative ideas.It will serve as a nexus for interdisciplinary exchange and collaborations, propelling the frontiers of knowledge forward while addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities.

This will be the first event of its kind in the education sector at the University of Sargodha, aimed at meeting modern obligations and addressing ingenious challenges.The research arena will bring together leading academics, industry experts, and policymakers to explore innovative approaches to teaching, learning,

and educational technologies.