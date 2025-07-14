UOS strengthens Pak-China ties with strategic MoU

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 14 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UoS) has taken significant steps to enhance Pakistan-China educational and technological cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zaozhuang School of Technology.

According to a press release issued here, the agreement focuses on joint research, innovation and academic collaboration in advanced energy technologies.

The MoU led to the inauguration of a Joint Lithium Battery Research Centre, dedicated to advancing research and innovation in energy storage technologies.

The agreement also envisions the establishment of a Joint Lithium Battery Manufacturing Unit in Pakistan, promoting industrial-academic synergy and supporting indigenous technological advancement.

UOS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas participated in a panel discussion on “Digital Economy and Higher Education Collaboration” during the 2025 SCO Digital Economy Forum in Tianjin, China.

He also attended the launching ceremony of the Digital Economy Universities Alliance, a platform aimed at enhancing cross-border collaboration in digital transformation across higher education institutions.

The VC said that the MoU and participation in the SCO Digital Economy Forum demonstrate UoS’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation in education, research, and technology. “The university’s efforts aim to promote innovation, develop future talent, and foster international academic partnerships”, he added.