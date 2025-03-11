UOS organizes awareness walk

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 11 (APP):The department of Communication and Media Studies in collaboration with the Women Development Centre, University of Sargodha, organized an awareness walk regarding the World Women’s Day.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and distinguished guests, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for women.

The walk was led by Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, and Dr Nargis Abbas, Chairperson of the Women Development Centre. Prominent attendees included Ms Robina Mukhtar, entrepreneur and Executive Member of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sargodha, and Ms. Shazia Noreen, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness among faculty, students, and staff about the importance of creating a safe, equitable, and empowering environment for women.