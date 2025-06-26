UoS observes International Day Against Drug Abuse

SARGODHA, Jun 26 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UoS) marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a range of awareness activities aimed at educating students and the staff.

A centerpiece of the awareness campaign was a special live broadcast on the university’s Campus Radio FM 98.2. The program featured expert guests, including Dr Mahmood-ul-Hasan, Director Students Affairs; Dr Ayesha Fawad, University Medical Officer; and Daim Iqbal, Assistant Registrar.

Speaking during the program, Dr Mahmood-ul-Hasan emphasized the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse. He stated:” We are committed to maintaining a safe, healthy, and academically productive environment”. He said “The awareness is the first step toward prevention, and today’s campaign is part of our ongoing efforts”.

Dr Ayesha Fawad, while addressing the medical aspects, said that drug abuse not only damages vital organs like the liver, lungs, and brain but also causes severe psychological disorders, including depression, anxiety and even suicidal tendencies.

In addition to the radio broadcast, the university launched a campus-wide visual awareness campaign. Banners, posters, and hoardings with strong anti-drug messages were displayed at prominent locations across the campus, including faculty buildings, hostels, libraries, and cafeterias.