UoS, NCHD ink MoU to enhance academic, research activities

Sargodha, Jul 17 (APP):The University of Sargodha on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to enhance academic, research, and civic engagement activities.

This MoU signed in a ceremony held here at UoS in which Director ORIC Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal from UoS and Deputy Director Mahar Omar Draz Jhaweri from NCHD were present.

Deputy Director Mahar Omer Draz said that the MoU outlines a framework for mutual cooperation, focusing on initiatives that promote academic excellence and social responsibility.

He said ghat the partnership will facilitate joint research projects, aiming to address pressing social issues and contribute to policy development. “The collaboration will also focus on promoting civic engagement and community service, aligning with the NCHD’s mission to empower communities through education and social development”, Jhaweri added.

On the occasion, UoS Director ORIC Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal that under this MoU the UoS will provide academic expertise, access to research facilities, and administrative support to facilitate collaborative efforts.

He said that the University will facilitate training opportunities for Social Work students in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to enhance students’ skills relevant to field of Social Work.