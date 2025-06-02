UOS hosts workshop

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jun 02 (APP): The University of Sargodha (UOS)’s Wazir Agha Library on Monday organized a one-day training workshop on “Qualitative Research and Data Analysis: Mastering NVivo for Researchers.”

The workshop aimed to equip participants with theoretical and practical skills in qualitative research, focusing on NVivo software for literature reviews, data analysis, and report writing.

Renowned expert Dr. Murtaza Ashiq from the University of Punjab led the sessions, providing in-depth training on key techniques such as coding, thematic analysis, discourse analysis, and content analysis.

Dr. Asif Naveed, Chief Librarian, emphasized the library’s commitment to supporting research excellence through its research support program.

The workshop complemented this initiative, enhancing participants’ capacity-building opportunities in qualitative research methodologies and leveraging NVivo software to boost research productivity.

Over 35 faculty members and graduate students attended the workshop.