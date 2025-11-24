UoS hosts seminar on advances in functional materials

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 24 (APP):The Institute of Chemistry at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a one-day seminar on Functional Materials on Monday, bringing together eminent scientists and researchers.

According to a spokesperson for UoS, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the event as the chief guest.

Notable speakers at the seminar included Prof. Walther Schwarzacher, Dean of the SBA School of Science and Engineering at LUMS; Prof. Irshad Hussain from LUMS; and Dr. Saifullah Awan from the National Centre for Physics, Islamabad, all of whom delivered expert talks on the subject.

The speakers focused on the nature, applications, and scientific significance of functional materials, describing them as advanced substances with unique electrical, optical, thermal, magnetic, or mechanical properties. These materials are essential in fields such as energy storage, electronics, biomaterials, sensors, and sustainable technologies.

Prof. Walther Schwarzacher emphasized the foundational role of molecules, noting that the structure and interactions of molecules determine the properties of matter and are central to understanding both life and nature.

Prof. Irshad Hussain discussed the use of functional materials in energy devices, nanotechnology, biomedical applications, electronic components, and environmental improvement.

Dr. Saifullah Awan highlighted emerging research at the intersection of chemistry and physics, particularly in nanoscience and advanced analytical techniques.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of chemistry as the backbone of modern science, with direct relevance to life sciences, agriculture, engineering, and medicine. He encouraged students to embrace innovation, research, and global scientific trends to stay abreast of rapid technological advancements.

Director of the Institute of Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sher, outlined the seminar’s objectives, noting that such academic events provide exposure to cutting-edge research, foster collaboration, and help students align with emerging scientific developments.

He further added that the institute plans to continue organizing similar initiatives to strengthen scientific learning and research culture at UoS.