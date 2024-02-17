UoS brought about educational revolution: VC

SARGODHA, Feb 17 (APP):Vice Chancellor of University of Sargodha Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that the establishment of the university had brought about not only an educational revolution but also an economic and social revolution in the City of Falcons (Sargodha).

He expressed these views at a special meeting with the former students (alumni) of the institution here on Saturday. According to a press release issued by UoS, the VC said that students who graduate from any educational institution remain affiliated with the institution in some way and play a vital and key role in the educational development of the institution.

He said, “Without resolving local issues, we cannot make our mark at the international level, for which we have devised a comprehensive and integrated programme to link educational programs with the industry, the results of which are coming to the fore. Students from other countries are coming here to quench their thirst for knowledge, which is why the university ranks first in teaching in Punjab and second in the country.”

The VC said that the University of Sargodha looks at all its former students, especially high-performing alumni, with great respect and an alumni club has been established in the institution and its office would be set up as well as access to the library has been given to these former students for which they have also been issued library cards.

He said, “Government College Sargodha, which was upgraded to the University of Sargodha, is celebrating its centenary in 2029, which is not only a great honor for us but also for the city of Sargodha.”

He said that this year the international publications of Sargodha University have increased from 1200 to 1500 and soon it would be among the top ten universities of the homeland.

Addressing the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin said that the university was not limiting its students to classrooms but was educating and training them to make them a useful citizen of society.

The former students refreshed the golden memories and achievements of the institution and assured the Vice Chancellor of their full cooperation and said that the programme of establishing the Alumni Club of the University of Sargodha was highly commendable.

The VC gave away library cards to the former students who attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor also took them to the university library, multi-purpose hall, incubation center, industrial unit and other important departments, which were highly appreciated by the former students.