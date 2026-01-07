UoS, ABM Pakistan sign MoU

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jan 07 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association for Biorisk Management (ABM), Pakistan, to strengthen laboratory biosafety and biosecurity practices.

According to the UoS spokesperson, under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate to enhance laboratory safety through technical support, comprehensive biorisk assessments, capacity-building training programs, and the development and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The collaboration will also include support for essential laboratory equipment and reagents.The partnership aims to build institutional capacity for managing biological and zoonotic risks, promote a strong culture of biosafety and biosecurity, and align laboratory operations with internationally recognized safety standards.

As part of the MoU, the University of Sargodha will ensure active participation of its faculty and staff, implement recommended risk mitigation measures, and establish or activate an Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC).

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

The agreement was signed by Executive Director ABM Pakistan, Dr Asghar Ali, and on behalf of the UoS by Director, Interdisciplinary Research Center for One Health, Prof Dr Zafar Hayat.