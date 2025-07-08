UoG holds session on space and resource planning

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jul 08 (APP):A strategic planning session was held at the University of Gujrat (UOG) to review optimal space utilization and academic resource preparedness for the upcoming Fall 2025 intake.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor ul Haq (TI), who stressed the importance of student-centric planning and proactive coordination across departments to accommodate the increasing number of students.

Departmental representatives shared updates on classroom availability, lab facilities, and revised academic scheduling aimed at ensuring smooth academic operations and high-quality learning outcomes.

The vice chancellor emphasized maintaining academic excellence while scaling up infrastructure and services for the new semester.Further updates will follow as preparations for Fall 2025 continue.